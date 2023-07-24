All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore6138.616_
Tampa Bay6142.5922
Toronto5545.550
Boston5347.530
New York5347.530

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5348.525_
Cleveland4950.4953
Detroit4554.4557
Chicago4160.40612
Kansas City2873.27725

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas5941.590_
Houston5644.5603
Los Angeles5149.5108
Seattle5049.505
Oakland2874.27532

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta6434.653_
Miami5447.53511½
Philadelphia5346.53511½
New York4653.46518½
Washington4158.41423½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5545.550_
Cincinnati5546.545½
Chicago4851.485
St. Louis4456.44011
Pittsburgh4356.43411½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5741.582_
Arizona5446.5404
San Francisco5446.5404
San Diego4852.48010
Colorado3960.39418½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 4, Seattle 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-10) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at Minnesota (López 5-6), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (France 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

Washington 6, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3

Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-7) at Arizona (Gallen 11-4), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

