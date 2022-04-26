East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Boston
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Baltimore
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|9
|.438
|1
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|Kansas City
|5
|9
|.357
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Oakland
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Texas
|6
|10
|.375
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|5
|.722
|_
|Miami
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Philadelphia
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Milwaukee
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Cincinnati
|3
|13
|.188
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|.750
|_
|San Francisco
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Colorado
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|San Diego
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Arizona
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Toronto 6, Boston 2
Texas 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1),5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 8:38 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 12:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 2:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 5:35 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-3), 5:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 5:45 p.m.
Miami (López 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-2), 6:20 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
