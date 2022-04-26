East Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto116.647_
New York106.625½
Tampa Bay97.563
Boston710.4124
Baltimore610.375

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota88.500_
Cleveland79.4381
Chicago69.400
Detroit69.400
Kansas City59.3572

West Division

 WLPctGB
Seattle106.625_
Los Angeles107.588½
Oakland98.529
Houston79.4383
Texas610.3754

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York135.722_
Miami78.467
Atlanta710.412
Philadelphia710.412
Washington612.3337

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis96.600_
Milwaukee107.588_
Pittsburgh88.500
Chicago79.438
Cincinnati313.188

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles124.750_
San Francisco125.706½
Colorado106.6252
San Diego107.588
Arizona611.353

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Texas 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1),5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 8:38 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 5:35 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-3), 5:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 5:45 p.m.

Miami (López 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-2), 6:20 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

