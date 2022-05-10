East Division

 WLPctGB
New York208.714_
Tampa Bay1812.6003
Toronto1713.5674
Baltimore1217.414
Boston1019.34510½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1811.621_
Cleveland1514.5173
Chicago1414.500
Kansas City917.346
Detroit920.3109

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2011.645_
Houston1811.6211
Seattle1317.433
Texas1116.4077
Oakland1119.367

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York2010.667_
Atlanta1416.4676
Miami1316.448
Philadelphia1316.448
Washington1020.33310

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee1911.633_
St. Louis1612.5712
Pittsburgh1216.4296
Chicago1018.3578
Cincinnati623.20712½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles198.704_
San Diego1911.633
San Francisco1712.5863
Colorado1613.5524
Arizona1614.533

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Oakland 2, Detroit 0

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 9, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland at Detroit, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Berríos 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-1), 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 2:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 6:07 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 1-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 6:20 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 5

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 11:35 a.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 2:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

