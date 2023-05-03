All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|24
|6
|.800
|_
|Baltimore
|20
|9
|.690
|3½
|Toronto
|18
|12
|.600
|6
|Boston
|17
|14
|.548
|7½
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|Detroit
|10
|17
|.370
|5½
|Chicago
|9
|21
|.300
|8
|Kansas City
|7
|23
|.233
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|Houston
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|Los Angeles
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|Seattle
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|Oakland
|6
|24
|.200
|12½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|3½
|Miami
|16
|14
|.533
|4
|Philadelphia
|15
|16
|.484
|5½
|Washington
|11
|18
|.379
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|18
|11
|.621
|1½
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Cincinnati
|13
|17
|.433
|7
|St. Louis
|10
|20
|.333
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|San Diego
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|San Francisco
|12
|17
|.414
|5
|Colorado
|10
|20
|.333
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 7, Toronto 6
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1
Baltimore 11, Kansas City 7
San Francisco 2, Houston 0
Texas 6, Arizona 4
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 6, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 2, Houston 0
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2
Texas 6, Arizona 4
Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 3-1) at Colorado (Seabold 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
