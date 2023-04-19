East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay153.833_
Toronto117.6114
Baltimore107.588
New York107.588
Boston99.5006

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota107.588_
Cleveland99.500
Detroit79.438
Chicago711.389
Kansas City414.222

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas116.647_
Los Angeles98.5292
Houston810.444
Seattle810.444
Oakland315.167

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta144.778_
New York117.6113
Miami108.5564
Philadelphia711.3897
Washington512.294

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee135.722_
Chicago106.6252
Pittsburgh117.6112
Cincinnati710.412
St. Louis711.3896

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona117.611_
Los Angeles99.5002
San Diego811.421
San Francisco511.3135
Colorado513.2786

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Texas 12, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Mahle 1-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 3:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

Arizona 8, St. Louis 7

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3

Atlanta 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 5:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 8:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

