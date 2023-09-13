All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|91
|53
|.632
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|57
|.610
|3
|Toronto
|80
|65
|.552
|11½
|Boston
|73
|72
|.503
|18½
|New York
|72
|72
|.500
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|76
|69
|.524
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|77
|.473
|7½
|Detroit
|66
|78
|.458
|9½
|Chicago
|56
|89
|.386
|20
|Kansas City
|45
|101
|.308
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|64
|.562
|_
|Texas
|80
|64
|.556
|1
|Seattle
|80
|65
|.552
|1½
|Los Angeles
|68
|78
|.466
|14
|Oakland
|46
|99
|.317
|35½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|Philadelphia
|79
|66
|.545
|16
|Miami
|74
|71
|.510
|21
|New York
|66
|78
|.458
|28½
|Washington
|65
|80
|.448
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|62
|.566
|_
|Chicago
|78
|68
|.534
|4½
|Cincinnati
|75
|71
|.514
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|67
|78
|.462
|15
|St. Louis
|64
|81
|.441
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|88
|56
|.611
|_
|Arizona
|76
|70
|.521
|13
|San Francisco
|74
|71
|.510
|14½
|San Diego
|68
|78
|.466
|21
|Colorado
|52
|92
|.361
|36
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Oakland 6, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Miami 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington (Gray 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Colorado (Anderson 0-5), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
