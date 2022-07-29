East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|67
|33
|.670
|_
|Toronto
|55
|44
|.556
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|46
|.535
|13½
|Baltimore
|50
|49
|.505
|16½
|Boston
|50
|50
|.500
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|.531
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|48
|.510
|2
|Chicago
|49
|49
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|40
|60
|.400
|13
|Kansas City
|39
|60
|.394
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|35
|.650
|_
|Seattle
|54
|46
|.540
|11
|Texas
|44
|54
|.449
|20
|Los Angeles
|42
|57
|.424
|22½
|Oakland
|38
|63
|.376
|27½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|37
|.622
|_
|Atlanta
|59
|41
|.590
|3
|Philadelphia
|52
|47
|.525
|9½
|Miami
|47
|52
|.475
|14½
|Washington
|34
|66
|.340
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|44
|.556
|_
|St. Louis
|52
|47
|.525
|3
|Chicago
|40
|58
|.408
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|59
|.404
|15
|Cincinnati
|38
|60
|.388
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|66
|32
|.673
|_
|San Diego
|55
|45
|.550
|12
|San Francisco
|49
|50
|.495
|17½
|Arizona
|45
|53
|.459
|21
|Colorado
|45
|55
|.450
|22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0
Toronto 5, Detroit 3
Houston 4, Seattle 2
Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 2:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 5:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 6:15 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 6:15 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Toronto, 11:05 a.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Miami 7, Cincinnati 6
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 6:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 6:15 p.m.
Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.
