East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6733.670_
Toronto5544.55611½
Tampa Bay5346.53513½
Baltimore5049.50516½
Boston5050.50017

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5246.531_
Cleveland5048.5102
Chicago4949.5003
Detroit4060.40013
Kansas City3960.39413½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston6535.650_
Seattle5446.54011
Texas4454.44920
Los Angeles4257.42422½
Oakland3863.37627½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6137.622_
Atlanta5941.5903
Philadelphia5247.525
Miami4752.47514½
Washington3466.34028

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5544.556_
St. Louis5247.5253
Chicago4058.40814½
Pittsburgh4059.40415
Cincinnati3860.38816½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6632.673_
San Diego5545.55012
San Francisco4950.49517½
Arizona4553.45921
Colorado4555.45022

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 2:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 5:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 6:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 6:15 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Toronto, 11:05 a.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 6:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 6:15 p.m.

Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.

