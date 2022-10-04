East Division

 WLPctGB
x-New York9861.616_
y-Toronto9169.569
y-Tampa Bay8674.53812½
Baltimore8278.51316½
Boston7684.47522½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Cleveland9070.563_
Chicago8080.50010
Minnesota7783.48113
Detroit6693.41523½
Kansas City6595.40625

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston10456.650_
y-Seattle8772.54716½
Los Angeles7387.45631
Texas6693.41537½
Oakland58102.36346

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-Atlanta10060.625_
z-New York9861.616
y-Philadelphia8773.54413
Miami6892.42532
Washington55104.34644½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9268.575_
Milwaukee8575.5317
Chicago7387.45619
Cincinnati6199.38131
Pittsburgh6199.38131

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles11050.688_
y-San Diego8872.55022
San Francisco8080.50030
Arizona7387.45637
Colorado6793.41943

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

Detroit 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 15-8) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 3 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-4) at Texas (Otto 6-10), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 4-6), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 3:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Miami (Alcantara 14-9), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-7) at San Diego (Darvish 16-8), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3), 3:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

