East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay6036.625_
Baltimore5735.6201
Toronto5341.5646
Boston5044.5329
New York5044.5329

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4846.511_
Cleveland4548.484
Detroit4151.4466
Chicago4055.421
Kansas City2767.28721

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas5539.585_
Houston5242.5533
Seattle4646.5008
Los Angeles4648.4899
Oakland2570.26330½

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta6131.663_
Miami5342.558
Philadelphia5142.54810½
New York4350.46218½
Washington3756.39824½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5242.553_
Cincinnati5044.5322
Chicago4349.4678
Pittsburgh4152.44110½
St. Louis4053.43011½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5339.576_
San Francisco5241.559
Arizona5242.5532
San Diego4450.46810
Colorado3658.38318

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

Texas 6, Cleveland 5

Seattle 2, Detroit 0

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 8, Washington 4

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 1-5) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

