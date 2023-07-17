All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|60
|36
|.625
|_
|Baltimore
|57
|35
|.620
|1
|Toronto
|53
|41
|.564
|6
|Boston
|50
|44
|.532
|9
|New York
|50
|44
|.532
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|46
|.511
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|48
|.484
|2½
|Detroit
|41
|51
|.446
|6
|Chicago
|40
|55
|.421
|8½
|Kansas City
|27
|67
|.287
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|55
|39
|.585
|_
|Houston
|52
|42
|.553
|3
|Seattle
|46
|46
|.500
|8
|Los Angeles
|46
|48
|.489
|9
|Oakland
|25
|70
|.263
|30½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|61
|31
|.663
|_
|Miami
|53
|42
|.558
|9½
|Philadelphia
|51
|42
|.548
|10½
|New York
|43
|50
|.462
|18½
|Washington
|37
|56
|.398
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|42
|.553
|_
|Cincinnati
|50
|44
|.532
|2
|Chicago
|43
|49
|.467
|8
|Pittsburgh
|41
|52
|.441
|10½
|St. Louis
|40
|53
|.430
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|San Francisco
|52
|41
|.559
|1½
|Arizona
|52
|42
|.553
|2
|San Diego
|44
|50
|.468
|10
|Colorado
|36
|58
|.383
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1
Toronto 7, Arizona 5
Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5
Texas 6, Cleveland 5
Seattle 2, Detroit 0
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 7, Arizona 5
Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 8, Washington 4
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 1-5) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
