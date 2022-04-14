East Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto42.667_
Tampa Bay43.571½
Boston33.5001
New York33.5001
Baltimore15.1673

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago41.800_
Cleveland42.667½
Kansas City23.4002
Detroit24.333
Minnesota24.333

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston42.667_
Oakland43.571½
Los Angeles33.5001
Seattle24.3332
Texas14.200

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York52.714_
Philadelphia33.500
Atlanta34.4292
Washington34.4292
Miami14.2003

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis31.750_
Chicago32.600½
Milwaukee33.5001
Pittsburgh23.400
Cincinnati24.3332

West Division

 WLPctGB
Colorado41.800_
San Francisco42.667½
Los Angeles32.6001
San Diego43.5711
Arizona24.333

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 8:42 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:14 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

