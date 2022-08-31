East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7951.608_
Tampa Bay7157.5557
Toronto7058.5478
Baltimore6761.52311
Boston6268.47717

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6859.535_
Minnesota6761.523
Chicago6366.4886
Kansas City5377.40816½
Detroit5079.38819

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8347.638_
Seattle7158.55011½
Texas5870.45324
Los Angeles5674.43127
Oakland4981.37734

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8248.631_
Atlanta7951.6083
Philadelphia7258.55410
Miami5574.42626½
Washington4386.33338½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7555.577_
Milwaukee6860.5316
Chicago5575.42320
Cincinnati5177.39823
Pittsburgh4980.38025½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9038.703_
San Diego7259.55019½
Arizona6167.47729
San Francisco6167.47729
Colorado5674.43135

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Houston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2

Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 4, San Francisco 3

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

