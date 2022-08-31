East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|51
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|71
|57
|.555
|7
|Toronto
|70
|58
|.547
|8
|Baltimore
|67
|61
|.523
|11
|Boston
|62
|68
|.477
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|59
|.535
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|61
|.523
|1½
|Chicago
|63
|66
|.488
|6
|Kansas City
|53
|77
|.408
|16½
|Detroit
|50
|79
|.388
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|47
|.638
|_
|Seattle
|71
|58
|.550
|11½
|Texas
|58
|70
|.453
|24
|Los Angeles
|56
|74
|.431
|27
|Oakland
|49
|81
|.377
|34
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|82
|48
|.631
|_
|Atlanta
|79
|51
|.608
|3
|Philadelphia
|72
|58
|.554
|10
|Miami
|55
|74
|.426
|26½
|Washington
|43
|86
|.333
|38½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|75
|55
|.577
|_
|Milwaukee
|68
|60
|.531
|6
|Chicago
|55
|75
|.423
|20
|Cincinnati
|51
|77
|.398
|23
|Pittsburgh
|49
|80
|.380
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|38
|.703
|_
|San Diego
|72
|59
|.550
|19½
|Arizona
|61
|67
|.477
|29
|San Francisco
|61
|67
|.477
|29
|Colorado
|56
|74
|.431
|35
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Seattle 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Houston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7
N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2
Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.