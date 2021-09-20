East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9258.613_
Boston8665.570
Toronto8465.564
New York8367.5539
Baltimore47102.31544½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago8564.570_
Cleveland7374.49711
Detroit7278.48013½
Kansas City6782.45018
Minnesota6585.43320½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8861.591_
Oakland8267.5506
Seattle8069.5378
Los Angeles7277.48316
Texas5594.36933

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7770.524_
Philadelphia7673.5102
New York7377.487
Miami6386.42315
Washington6188.40917

Central Division

 WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee9158.611_
St. Louis7969.53411½
Cincinnati7773.51314½
Chicago6783.44724½
Pittsburgh5693.37635

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9753.647_
z-Los Angeles9654.6401
San Diego7673.51020½
Colorado7079.47026½
Arizona48101.32248½

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 8:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Arizona 6

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 7-7), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

