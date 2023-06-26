All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5427.667_
Baltimore4729.618
New York4335.551
Toronto4336.54410
Boston4039.50613

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4039.506_
Cleveland3740.4812
Detroit3343.434
Chicago3445.4306
Kansas City2256.28217½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas4730.610_
Houston4236.538
Los Angeles4237.5326
Seattle3739.487
Oakland2060.25028½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta5027.649_
Miami4534.5706
Philadelphia4037.51910
New York3542.45515
Washington3047.39020

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cincinnati4137.526_
Milwaukee4037.519½
Chicago3739.4873
Pittsburgh3542.455
St. Louis3245.416

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona4732.595_
San Francisco4434.564
Los Angeles4334.5583
San Diego3741.474
Colorado3149.38816½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Seattle 2

Toronto 12, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 1

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-3), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

Washington 8, San Diego 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-4) at Colorado (Seabold 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

