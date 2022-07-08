East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6023.723_
Tampa Bay4537.54914½
Boston4538.54215
Toronto4539.53615½
Baltimore4044.47620½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4738.553_
Cleveland4040.500
Chicago3942.4816
Detroit3547.42710½
Kansas City3051.37015

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5428.659_
Seattle4242.50013
Texas3743.46316
Los Angeles3846.45217
Oakland2856.33327

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5231.627_
Atlanta4935.583
Philadelphia4439.5308
Miami3942.48112
Washington3055.35323

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4737.560_
St. Louis4540.529
Chicago3449.41012½
Pittsburgh3449.41012½
Cincinnati2954.34917½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5329.646_
San Diego4836.5716
San Francisco4140.50611½
Arizona3746.44616½
Colorado3647.43417½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Houston 5, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Toronto 3

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Hill 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Oakland (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 6:15 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 11:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 1:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-8), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-10) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-5) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 6:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

