East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|60
|23
|.723
|_
|Tampa Bay
|45
|37
|.549
|14½
|Boston
|45
|38
|.542
|15
|Toronto
|45
|39
|.536
|15½
|Baltimore
|40
|44
|.476
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|38
|.553
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|40
|.500
|4½
|Chicago
|39
|42
|.481
|6
|Detroit
|35
|47
|.427
|10½
|Kansas City
|30
|51
|.370
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|28
|.659
|_
|Seattle
|42
|42
|.500
|13
|Texas
|37
|43
|.463
|16
|Los Angeles
|38
|46
|.452
|17
|Oakland
|28
|56
|.333
|27
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|31
|.627
|_
|Atlanta
|49
|35
|.583
|3½
|Philadelphia
|44
|39
|.530
|8
|Miami
|39
|42
|.481
|12
|Washington
|30
|55
|.353
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|37
|.560
|_
|St. Louis
|45
|40
|.529
|2½
|Chicago
|34
|49
|.410
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|34
|49
|.410
|12½
|Cincinnati
|29
|54
|.349
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|29
|.646
|_
|San Diego
|48
|36
|.571
|6
|San Francisco
|41
|40
|.506
|11½
|Arizona
|37
|46
|.446
|16½
|Colorado
|36
|47
|.434
|17½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Houston 5, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5
Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 8, Toronto 3
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Hill 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Oakland (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 6:15 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 11:05 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game
St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings
Colorado 4, Arizona 3
San Diego 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-8), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-10) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 7-5) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 6:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
