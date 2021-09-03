East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8450.627_
New York7756.579
Boston7759.5668
Toronto7062.53013
Baltimore4191.31142

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago7856.582_
Cleveland6764.511
Detroit6372.46715½
Kansas City5974.44418½
Minnesota5875.43619½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7855.586_
Oakland7460.552
Seattle7262.537
Los Angeles6668.49312½
Texas4786.35331

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7162.534_
Philadelphia6964.5192
New York6667.4965
Washington5577.41715½
Miami5579.41016½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8253.607_
Cincinnati7263.53310
St. Louis6864.51512½
Chicago6075.44422
Pittsburgh4886.35833½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8549.634_
San Francisco8549.634_
San Diego7163.53014
Colorado6173.45524
Arizona4590.33340½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Friday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 610 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 2:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Albers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5),6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-11) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 310 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 6, Colorado 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 6-5) at Colorado (Márquez 11-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.

