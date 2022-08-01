East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6934.670_
Toronto5745.55911½
Tampa Bay5448.52914½
Baltimore5151.50017½
Boston5152.49518

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5348.525_
Cleveland5249.5151
Chicago5150.5052
Detroit4162.39813
Kansas City4062.39213½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston6736.650_
Seattle5548.53412
Texas4655.45520
Los Angeles4359.42223½
Oakland3965.37528½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6437.634_
Atlanta6241.6023
Philadelphia5547.539
Miami4755.46117½
Washington3568.34030

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5745.559_
St. Louis5448.5293
Chicago4160.40615½
Cincinnati4061.39616½
Pittsburgh4062.39217

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6833.673_
San Diego5746.55312
San Francisco5151.50017½
Colorado4657.44723
Arizona4556.44623

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Monday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 7-8) at Texas (Howard 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Houston (Javier 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-8), 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 0

Atlanta 1, Arizona 0

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 9-4), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Abbott 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nelson 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-3), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 11-1) at San Francisco (Wood 7-8), 8:45 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video