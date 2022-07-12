East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6125.709_
Boston4740.54014½
Tampa Bay4640.53515
Toronto4542.51716½
Baltimore4344.49418½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4840.545_
Cleveland4242.5004
Chicago4144.482
Detroit3651.41411½
Kansas City3452.39513

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5629.659_
Seattle4542.51712
Texas4044.47615½
Los Angeles3849.43719
Oakland2959.33028½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5433.621_
Atlanta5236.591
Philadelphia4641.5298
Miami4144.48212
Washington3058.34124½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4839.552_
St. Louis4742.5282
Pittsburgh3750.42511
Chicago3452.39513½
Cincinnati3254.37215½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5629.659_
San Diego5038.568
San Francisco4342.50613
Arizona3948.44818
Colorado3849.43719

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas 10, Oakland 8

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-4) at Texas (Gray 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-4), 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 11:05 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 11:20 a.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 2:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Miami (López 6-4), 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

