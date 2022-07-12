East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|25
|.709
|_
|Boston
|47
|40
|.540
|14½
|Tampa Bay
|46
|40
|.535
|15
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|16½
|Baltimore
|43
|44
|.494
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|40
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|42
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|41
|44
|.482
|5½
|Detroit
|36
|51
|.414
|11½
|Kansas City
|34
|52
|.395
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|Seattle
|45
|42
|.517
|12
|Texas
|40
|44
|.476
|15½
|Los Angeles
|38
|49
|.437
|19
|Oakland
|29
|59
|.330
|28½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|33
|.621
|_
|Atlanta
|52
|36
|.591
|2½
|Philadelphia
|46
|41
|.529
|8
|Miami
|41
|44
|.482
|12
|Washington
|30
|58
|.341
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|39
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|47
|42
|.528
|2
|Pittsburgh
|37
|50
|.425
|11
|Chicago
|34
|52
|.395
|13½
|Cincinnati
|32
|54
|.372
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|San Diego
|50
|38
|.568
|7½
|San Francisco
|43
|42
|.506
|13
|Arizona
|39
|48
|.448
|18
|Colorado
|38
|49
|.437
|19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game
Texas 10, Oakland 8
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 6-4) at Texas (Gray 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-4), 8:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 11:05 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 11:20 a.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 2:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Miami (López 6-4), 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
