East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5923.720_
Boston4537.54914
Tampa Bay4537.54914
Toronto4538.54214½
Baltimore3944.47020½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4738.553_
Cleveland4040.500
Chicago3941.488
Detroit3447.42011
Kansas City3050.37514½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5328.654_
Seattle4142.49413
Texas3743.46315½
Los Angeles3845.45816
Oakland2856.33326½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5131.622_
Atlanta4934.590
Philadelphia4339.5248
Miami3941.48811
Washington3054.35722

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4737.560_
St. Louis4440.5243
Chicago3448.41512
Pittsburgh3348.40712½
Cincinnati2853.34617½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5229.642_
San Diego4736.5666
San Francisco4139.51310½
Arizona3745.45115½
Colorado3547.42717½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 8, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 8, 10 innings

Toronto 2, Oakland 1

Baltimore 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

Kansas City 7, Houston 4

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-3), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 7, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 5-5) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 0-5), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 6:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

