East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|23
|.720
|_
|Boston
|45
|37
|.549
|14
|Tampa Bay
|45
|37
|.549
|14
|Toronto
|45
|38
|.542
|14½
|Baltimore
|39
|44
|.470
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|38
|.553
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|40
|.500
|4½
|Chicago
|39
|41
|.488
|5½
|Detroit
|34
|47
|.420
|11
|Kansas City
|30
|50
|.375
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|28
|.654
|_
|Seattle
|41
|42
|.494
|13
|Texas
|37
|43
|.463
|15½
|Los Angeles
|38
|45
|.458
|16
|Oakland
|28
|56
|.333
|26½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|31
|.622
|_
|Atlanta
|49
|34
|.590
|2½
|Philadelphia
|43
|39
|.524
|8
|Miami
|39
|41
|.488
|11
|Washington
|30
|54
|.357
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|37
|.560
|_
|St. Louis
|44
|40
|.524
|3
|Chicago
|34
|48
|.415
|12
|Pittsburgh
|33
|48
|.407
|12½
|Cincinnati
|28
|53
|.346
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|52
|29
|.642
|_
|San Diego
|47
|36
|.566
|6
|San Francisco
|41
|39
|.513
|10½
|Arizona
|37
|45
|.451
|15½
|Colorado
|35
|47
|.427
|17½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 8, Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 8, 10 innings
Toronto 2, Oakland 1
Baltimore 2, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0
Kansas City 7, Houston 4
Thursday's Games
Kansas City at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-3), 8:40 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:15 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2
Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 7, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 5:40 p.m.
Miami (López 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 5-5) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 0-5), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 6:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.