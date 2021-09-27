East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9759.622_
New York8967.5718
Boston8868.5649
Toronto8769.55810
Baltimore50106.32147

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago8868.564_
Cleveland7779.49411
Detroit7580.48412½
Kansas City7185.45517
Minnesota6987.44219

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9165.583_
Seattle8670.5515
Oakland8571.5456
Los Angeles7482.47417
Texas5799.36534

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta8372.535_
Philadelphia8175.519
New York7382.47110
Miami6491.41319
Washington6492.41019½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9462.603_
St. Louis8769.5587
Cincinnati8275.52212½
Chicago6789.42927
Pittsburgh5898.37236

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-San Francisco10254.654_
z-Los Angeles10056.6412
San Diego7878.50024
Colorado7184.45830½
Arizona50106.32152

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Monday's Games

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 910 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 6:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (O'Brien 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston,7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, San Diego 3

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

Washington at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Rogers 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 5:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (O'Brien 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-15) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 8:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video