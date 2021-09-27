East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|New York
|89
|67
|.571
|8
|Boston
|88
|68
|.564
|9
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|10
|Baltimore
|50
|106
|.321
|47
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|Cleveland
|77
|79
|.494
|11
|Detroit
|75
|80
|.484
|12½
|Kansas City
|71
|85
|.455
|17
|Minnesota
|69
|87
|.442
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|65
|.583
|_
|Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|5
|Oakland
|85
|71
|.545
|6
|Los Angeles
|74
|82
|.474
|17
|Texas
|57
|99
|.365
|34
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|72
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|.519
|2½
|New York
|73
|82
|.471
|10
|Miami
|64
|91
|.413
|19
|Washington
|64
|92
|.410
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|94
|62
|.603
|_
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|.558
|7
|Cincinnati
|82
|75
|.522
|12½
|Chicago
|67
|89
|.429
|27
|Pittsburgh
|58
|98
|.372
|36
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|2
|San Diego
|78
|78
|.500
|24
|Colorado
|71
|84
|.458
|30½
|Arizona
|50
|106
|.321
|52
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Texas 7, Baltimore 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2
Toronto 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3
Monday's Games
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 910 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 6:07 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (O'Brien 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston,7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 6, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
Atlanta 4, San Diego 3
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1
Washington at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Rogers 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 5:35 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (O'Brien 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-15) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 3-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 8:45 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.