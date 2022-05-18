East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|9
|.750
|_
|Tampa Bay
|22
|15
|.595
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|17
|.541
|7½
|Boston
|14
|22
|.389
|13
|Baltimore
|14
|23
|.378
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|.568
|_
|Chicago
|18
|18
|.500
|2½
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|.471
|3½
|Kansas City
|13
|22
|.371
|7
|Detroit
|13
|24
|.351
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|13
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|15
|.615
|1
|Texas
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Seattle
|16
|21
|.432
|8
|Oakland
|16
|23
|.410
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|Miami
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|Philadelphia
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|Atlanta
|17
|20
|.459
|6½
|Washington
|12
|26
|.316
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|St. Louis
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Chicago
|15
|20
|.429
|7
|Pittsburgh
|15
|21
|.417
|7½
|Cincinnati
|10
|26
|.278
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|12
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|23
|13
|.639
|1
|San Francisco
|22
|14
|.611
|2
|Arizona
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|Colorado
|17
|19
|.472
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Seattle 0
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Houston 13, Boston 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Minnesota 2
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 11:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0
Miami 5, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 10, Colorado 7
L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1), 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
