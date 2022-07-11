East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6125.709_
Boston4739.54714
Tampa Bay4540.52915½
Toronto4542.51716½
Baltimore4344.49418½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4840.545_
Cleveland4142.494
Chicago4143.4885
Detroit3649.42410½
Kansas City3252.38114

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5629.659_
Seattle4542.51712
Texas3944.47016
Los Angeles3849.43719
Oakland2958.33328

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5333.616_
Atlanta5235.598
Philadelphia4640.5357
Miami4143.48811
Washington3058.34124

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4839.552_
St. Louis4642.523
Pittsburgh3650.41911½
Chicago3452.39513½
Cincinnati3254.37215½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5629.659_
San Diego4938.5638
San Francisco4341.51212½
Arizona3848.44218½
Colorado3848.44218½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Toronto 5

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 12, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

