East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4416.733_
Toronto3524.593
Tampa Bay3525.5839
Boston3229.52512½
Baltimore2635.42618½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3527.565_
Cleveland2927.5183
Chicago2731.4666
Detroit2435.407
Kansas City2039.33913½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3723.617_
Texas2831.475
Los Angeles2933.4689
Seattle2733.45010
Oakland2141.33917

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4022.645_
Atlanta3427.557
Philadelphia3030.5009
Miami2731.46611
Washington2339.37117

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis3427.557_
Milwaukee3428.548½
Pittsburgh2434.414
Chicago2336.39010
Cincinnati2139.35012½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3723.617_
San Diego3724.607½
San Francisco3326.559
Arizona2933.4689
Colorado2734.44310½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 6, Oakland 3

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0

Houston 9, Miami 4

Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 12 innings

Boston 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 3-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 5-5), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Texas (Dunning 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6

Houston 9, Miami 4

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 12:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 3-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

