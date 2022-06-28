East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5420.730_
Boston4232.56812
Toronto4132.56212½
Tampa Bay4032.55613
Baltimore3540.46719½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4233.560_
Cleveland3633.5223
Chicago3438.472
Detroit2844.38912½
Kansas City2646.36114½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston4527.625_
Texas3537.48610
Los Angeles3640.47411
Seattle3441.45312½
Oakland2550.33321½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4727.635_
Atlanta4232.5685
Philadelphia3935.5278
Miami3339.45813
Washington2848.36820

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4233.560_
St. Louis4234.553½
Pittsburgh2944.39712
Chicago2845.38413
Cincinnati2547.34715½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles4527.625_
San Diego4530.600
San Francisco3933.5426
Arizona3341.44613
Colorado3242.43214

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1

Toronto 7, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5

Texas 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 11:10 a.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 2:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-8), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-2), 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-4), 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 9, Miami 0

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Washington (Espino 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-7), 2:40 p.m.

Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 2:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 8-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 7-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-6) at Colorado (Márquez 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video