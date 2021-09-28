East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9759.622_
New York8967.5718
Boston8868.5649
Toronto8769.55810
Baltimore50106.32147

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago8968.567_
Cleveland7779.49411½
Detroit7581.48113½
Kansas City7185.45517½
Minnesota6987.44219½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9165.583_
Seattle8770.554
Oakland8572.541
Los Angeles7482.47417
Texas5799.36534

___

East Division
 WLPctGB
Atlanta8372.535_
Philadelphia8175.519
New York7382.47110
Washington6592.41419
Miami6491.41319
Central Division
 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9462.603_
St. Louis8769.5587
Cincinnati8275.52212½
Chicago6789.42927
Pittsburgh5898.37236
West Division
 WLPctGB
z-San Francisco10254.654_
z-Los Angeles10056.6412
San Diego7878.50024
Colorado7185.45531
Arizona50106.32152

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7

Seattle 13, Oakland 4

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 6:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games

Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Tuesday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 5:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 8:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

