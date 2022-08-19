East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|46
|.613
|_
|Tampa Bay
|63
|54
|.538
|9
|Toronto
|63
|54
|.538
|9
|Baltimore
|61
|57
|.517
|11½
|Boston
|59
|60
|.496
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|63
|55
|.534
|_
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|.526
|1
|Chicago
|61
|58
|.513
|2½
|Kansas City
|48
|72
|.400
|16
|Detroit
|45
|75
|.375
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|43
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|65
|54
|.546
|11½
|Texas
|53
|65
|.449
|23
|Los Angeles
|51
|67
|.432
|25
|Oakland
|43
|76
|.361
|33½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|76
|43
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|73
|47
|.608
|3½
|Philadelphia
|65
|52
|.556
|10
|Miami
|52
|66
|.441
|23½
|Washington
|40
|80
|.333
|36½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|66
|51
|.564
|_
|Milwaukee
|63
|54
|.538
|3
|Chicago
|50
|67
|.427
|16
|Cincinnati
|46
|70
|.397
|19½
|Pittsburgh
|46
|72
|.390
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|81
|36
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|66
|55
|.545
|17
|San Francisco
|59
|59
|.500
|22½
|Arizona
|55
|63
|.466
|26½
|Colorado
|51
|69
|.425
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Texas 10, Oakland 3
Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 6:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 6:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 11:05 a.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 13, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 3, San Diego 1
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
