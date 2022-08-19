East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7346.613_
Tampa Bay6354.5389
Toronto6354.5389
Baltimore6157.51711½
Boston5960.49614

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6355.534_
Minnesota6155.5261
Chicago6158.513
Kansas City4872.40016
Detroit4575.37519

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7743.642_
Seattle6554.54611½
Texas5365.44923
Los Angeles5167.43225
Oakland4376.36133½

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7643.639_
Atlanta7347.608
Philadelphia6552.55610
Miami5266.44123½
Washington4080.33336½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis6651.564_
Milwaukee6354.5383
Chicago5067.42716
Cincinnati4670.39719½
Pittsburgh4672.39020½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8136.692_
San Diego6655.54517
San Francisco5959.50022½
Arizona5563.46626½
Colorado5169.42531½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 6:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 6:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 11:05 a.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

