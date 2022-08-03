East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7035.667_
Toronto5845.56311
Tampa Bay5449.52415
Baltimore5351.51016½
Boston5352.50517

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5449.524_
Cleveland5350.5151
Chicago5251.5052
Detroit4263.40013
Kansas City4163.39413½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston6738.638_
Seattle5649.53311
Texas4657.44720
Los Angeles4459.42722
Oakland3966.37128

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6538.631_
Atlanta6341.606
Philadelphia5548.53410
Miami4757.45218½
Washington3669.34330

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5746.553_
St. Louis5548.5342
Cincinnati4261.40815
Chicago4161.40215½
Pittsburgh4162.39816

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles7033.680_
San Diego6046.56611½
San Francisco5153.49019½
Arizona4657.44724
Colorado4660.43425½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5

San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 2:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 6-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-4), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-3) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 11-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at St. Louis (Quintana 3-5), 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

