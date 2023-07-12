All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|Baltimore
|54
|35
|.607
|2
|Toronto
|50
|41
|.549
|7
|New York
|49
|42
|.538
|8
|Boston
|48
|43
|.527
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|45
|45
|.500
|_
|Minnesota
|45
|46
|.495
|½
|Detroit
|39
|50
|.438
|5½
|Chicago
|38
|54
|.413
|8
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|.286
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|52
|39
|.571
|_
|Houston
|50
|41
|.549
|2
|Seattle
|45
|44
|.506
|6
|Los Angeles
|45
|46
|.495
|7
|Oakland
|25
|67
|.272
|27½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|29
|.674
|_
|Miami
|53
|39
|.576
|8½
|Philadelphia
|48
|41
|.539
|12
|New York
|42
|48
|.467
|18½
|Washington
|36
|54
|.400
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|50
|41
|.549
|_
|Milwaukee
|49
|42
|.538
|1
|Chicago
|42
|47
|.472
|7
|Pittsburgh
|41
|49
|.456
|8½
|St. Louis
|38
|52
|.422
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|38
|.573
|_
|Arizona
|52
|39
|.571
|_
|San Francisco
|49
|41
|.544
|2½
|San Diego
|43
|47
|.478
|8½
|Colorado
|34
|57
|.374
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: NL 3 AL 2
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: NL 3 AL 2
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
