East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6428.696_
Tampa Bay5141.55413
Toronto5043.53814½
Boston4845.51616½
Baltimore4646.50018

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5044.532_
Cleveland4644.5112
Chicago4646.5003
Detroit3755.40212
Kansas City3656.39113

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5932.648_
Seattle5142.5489
Texas4149.45617½
Los Angeles3953.42420½
Oakland3261.34428

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5835.624_
Atlanta5638.596
Philadelphia4943.533
Miami4348.47314
Washington3163.33027½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5043.538_
St. Louis5044.532½
Pittsburgh3954.41911
Chicago3557.38014½
Cincinnati3457.37415

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6030.667_
San Diego5242.55310
San Francisco4843.52712½
Colorado4350.46218½
Arizona4052.43521

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 2:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Oakland, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:09 p.m.

