East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5018.735_
Toronto3830.55912
Boston3831.55112½
Tampa Bay3731.54413
Baltimore3039.43520½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland3528.556_
Minnesota3831.551_
Chicago3333.500
Detroit2642.38211½
Kansas City2542.37312

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston4225.627_
Texas3235.47810
Los Angeles3338.46511
Seattle3039.43513
Oakland2346.33320

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4525.643_
Atlanta3930.565
Philadelphia3633.522
Miami3036.45513
Washington2546.35220½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3931.557_
St. Louis3931.557_
Pittsburgh2839.418
Chicago2543.36813
Cincinnati2344.34314½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles4125.621_
San Diego4327.614_
San Francisco3829.567
Arizona3238.45711
Colorado3038.44112

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:49 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-1), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 6-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-7), 2:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Miami 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 11:10 a.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 11:20 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 11:35 a.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

