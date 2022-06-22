East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|18
|.735
|_
|Toronto
|38
|30
|.559
|12
|Boston
|38
|31
|.551
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|37
|31
|.544
|13
|Baltimore
|30
|39
|.435
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|28
|.556
|_
|Minnesota
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|33
|33
|.500
|3½
|Detroit
|26
|42
|.382
|11½
|Kansas City
|25
|42
|.373
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|Texas
|32
|35
|.478
|10
|Los Angeles
|33
|38
|.465
|11
|Seattle
|30
|39
|.435
|13
|Oakland
|23
|46
|.333
|20
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|25
|.643
|_
|Atlanta
|39
|30
|.565
|5½
|Philadelphia
|36
|33
|.522
|8½
|Miami
|30
|36
|.455
|13
|Washington
|25
|46
|.352
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|St. Louis
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|Pittsburgh
|28
|39
|.418
|9½
|Chicago
|25
|43
|.368
|13
|Cincinnati
|23
|44
|.343
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|San Diego
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|San Francisco
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|Arizona
|32
|38
|.457
|11
|Colorado
|30
|38
|.441
|12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 5, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings
Seattle 8, Oakland 2
Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:49 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-1), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 6-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-7), 2:37 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Miami 9, Colorado 8
San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 11:10 a.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 11:20 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 11:35 a.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
