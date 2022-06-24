East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5218.743_
Toronto3930.56512½
Boston3931.55713
Tampa Bay3732.53614½
Baltimore3239.45120½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland3629.554_
Minnesota3932.549_
Chicago3335.485
Detroit2643.37712
Kansas City2543.36812½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston4326.623_
Texas3335.485
Los Angeles3438.47210½
Seattle3239.45112
Oakland2348.32421

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4526.634_
Atlanta4130.5774
Philadelphia3734.5218
Miami3236.47111½
Washington2547.34720½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4032.556_
St. Louis4032.556_
Pittsburgh2940.420
Chicago2644.37113
Cincinnati2346.33315½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles4325.632_
San Diego4428.6111
San Francisco3831.551
Arizona3239.45112½
Colorado3040.42914

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Friday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Javier 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-8), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 5:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 6:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 9:07 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 1:15 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-2), 6:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 6:15 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 11:05 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.

