East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3415.694_
Toronto2820.583
Tampa Bay2821.5716
Boston2327.46011½
Baltimore2130.41214

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3021.588_
Chicago2324.4895
Cleveland2124.4676
Detroit1930.38810
Kansas City1632.33312½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3218.640_
Los Angeles2723.5405
Texas2424.5007
Seattle2128.42910½
Oakland2032.38513

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3417.667_
Atlanta2327.46010½
Philadelphia2129.42012½
Miami1927.41312½
Washington1833.35316

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3219.627_
St. Louis2821.5713
Pittsburgh2127.438
Chicago2029.40811
Cincinnati1731.35413½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3316.673_
San Diego3019.6123
San Francisco2721.563
Arizona2526.4909
Colorado2226.45810½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game

St. Louis 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami at Colorado, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Lee 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 5-1), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 12:15 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Wright 4-3) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-3), 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 4-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-4), 5:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

