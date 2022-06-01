East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|15
|.694
|_
|Toronto
|28
|20
|.583
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|21
|.571
|6
|Boston
|23
|27
|.460
|11½
|Baltimore
|21
|30
|.412
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|21
|.588
|_
|Chicago
|23
|24
|.489
|5
|Cleveland
|21
|24
|.467
|6
|Detroit
|19
|30
|.388
|10
|Kansas City
|16
|32
|.333
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|32
|18
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|23
|.540
|5
|Texas
|24
|24
|.500
|7
|Seattle
|21
|28
|.429
|10½
|Oakland
|20
|32
|.385
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|17
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|23
|27
|.460
|10½
|Philadelphia
|21
|29
|.420
|12½
|Miami
|19
|27
|.413
|12½
|Washington
|18
|33
|.353
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|32
|19
|.627
|_
|St. Louis
|28
|21
|.571
|3
|Pittsburgh
|21
|27
|.438
|9½
|Chicago
|20
|29
|.408
|11
|Cincinnati
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|16
|.673
|_
|San Diego
|30
|19
|.612
|3
|San Francisco
|27
|21
|.563
|5½
|Arizona
|25
|26
|.490
|9
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
Houston 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 10, Boston 0
Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Seattle 10, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday's Games
Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 2:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game
St. Louis 6, San Diego 3
Colorado 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5
Arizona 6, Atlanta 2
Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7
Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami at Colorado, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Washington (Lee 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 5-1), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 4-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 12:15 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Wright 4-3) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-3), 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 4-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-4), 5:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Francisco at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
