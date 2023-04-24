East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|3
|.864
|_
|Baltimore
|14
|7
|.667
|4½
|New York
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|Toronto
|13
|9
|.591
|6
|Boston
|12
|11
|.522
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|10
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Chicago
|7
|15
|.318
|5
|Kansas City
|5
|17
|.227
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|Houston
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Seattle
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|Oakland
|4
|18
|.182
|10½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|New York
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|Miami
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Philadelphia
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Washington
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|Milwaukee
|15
|7
|.682
|½
|Chicago
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|St. Louis
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|Cincinnati
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|12
|11
|.522
|_
|Los Angeles
|12
|11
|.522
|_
|San Diego
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|San Francisco
|8
|13
|.381
|3
|Colorado
|6
|17
|.261
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
Houston 5, Atlanta 2
Texas 5, Oakland 2
Boston 12, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 7, Seattle 3
Monday's Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 5:35 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 0-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 5:35 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 5:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 5:40 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 1-3), 6:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-0), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 8:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
Houston 5, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Boston 12, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 7, Seattle 3
San Diego 7, Arizona 5
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Monday's Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 5:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 5:40 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 6:20 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
