East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay193.864_
Baltimore147.667
New York139.5916
Toronto139.5916
Boston1211.522

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1210.545_
Cleveland1111.5001
Detroit713.3504
Chicago715.3185
Kansas City517.2277

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas147.667_
Houston1210.545
Los Angeles1111.500
Seattle1012.455
Oakland418.18210½

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta148.636_
New York149.609½
Miami1210.5452
Philadelphia1112.478
Washington714.333

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Pittsburgh167.696_
Milwaukee157.682½
Chicago129.5713
St. Louis913.409
Cincinnati715.318

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona1211.522_
Los Angeles1211.522_
San Diego1212.500½
San Francisco813.3813
Colorado617.2616

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 5:35 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 5:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 5:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 1-3), 6:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-0), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 8:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Monday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 5:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 5:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 6:20 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

