East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9861.616_
New York9168.5727
Boston8970.5609
Toronto8871.55310
Baltimore52107.32746

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago9168.572_
Cleveland7881.49113
Detroit7683.47815
Kansas City7386.45918
Minnesota7188.44720

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston9366.585_
Seattle8970.5604
Oakland8574.5358
Los Angeles7584.47218
Texas59100.37134

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Atlanta8672.544_
Philadelphia8178.509
New York7683.47810½
Miami6594.40921½
Washington6594.40921½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9564.597_
y-St. Louis8970.5606
Cincinnati8277.51613
Chicago6990.43426
Pittsburgh59100.37136

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-San Francisco10554.660_
z-Los Angeles10356.6482
San Diego7881.49127
Colorado7385.46231½
Arizona50109.31455

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Friday's Games

Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 2:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-8) at Texas (Lyles 9-13), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-9), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gant 5-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-6), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 11-9) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 5-9), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 2:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 2:20 p.m.

