East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7345.619_
Tampa Bay6254.53410
Toronto6254.53410
Baltimore6156.52111½
Boston5959.50014

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6355.534_
Minnesota6155.5261
Chicago6157.5172
Kansas City4871.40315½
Detroit4575.37519

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7643.639_
Seattle6554.54611
Texas5265.44423
Los Angeles5167.43224½
Oakland4375.36432½

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7642.644_
Atlanta7247.605
Philadelphia6552.55610½
Miami5266.44124
Washington3980.32837½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis6551.560_
Milwaukee6254.5343
Chicago4967.42216
Cincinnati4670.39719
Pittsburgh4572.38520½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8135.698_
San Diego6654.55017
San Francisco5958.50422½
Arizona5463.46227½
Colorado5168.42931½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Texas 2

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 6:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego 10, Miami 3

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Thursday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

