All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|81
|49
|.623
|_
|Tampa Bay
|80
|52
|.606
|2
|Toronto
|71
|60
|.542
|10½
|Boston
|69
|62
|.527
|12½
|New York
|62
|68
|.477
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|68
|63
|.519
|_
|Cleveland
|62
|69
|.473
|6
|Detroit
|59
|71
|.454
|8½
|Chicago
|52
|79
|.397
|16
|Kansas City
|41
|91
|.311
|27½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|74
|56
|.569
|_
|Texas
|73
|57
|.562
|1
|Houston
|74
|58
|.561
|1
|Los Angeles
|63
|68
|.481
|11½
|Oakland
|38
|93
|.290
|36½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|84
|45
|.651
|_
|Philadelphia
|72
|58
|.554
|12½
|Miami
|66
|65
|.504
|19
|Washington
|61
|70
|.466
|24
|New York
|60
|71
|.458
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|73
|57
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|69
|61
|.531
|4
|Cincinnati
|68
|64
|.515
|6
|Pittsburgh
|58
|73
|.443
|15½
|St. Louis
|56
|75
|.427
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|49
|.620
|_
|Arizona
|69
|62
|.527
|12
|San Francisco
|67
|63
|.515
|13½
|San Diego
|61
|70
|.466
|20
|Colorado
|49
|81
|.377
|31½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2
Colorado 4, Baltimore 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 1
Houston 17, Detroit 4
Cleveland 10, Toronto 7, 11 innings
Minnesota 7, Texas 6, 13 innings
Seattle 3, Kansas City 2
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 2-3) at Boston (Bello 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-5) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2
Miami 2, Washington 1
Colorado 4, Baltimore 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4
Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 10, San Diego 6
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 8, Atlanta 5
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 5-6) at St. Louis (Thompson 3-5), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-10) at Colorado (Lambert 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-5), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
