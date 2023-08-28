All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore8149.623_
Tampa Bay8052.6062
Toronto7160.54210½
Boston6962.52712½
New York6268.47719

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota6863.519_
Cleveland6269.4736
Detroit5971.454
Chicago5279.39716
Kansas City4191.31127½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Seattle7456.569_
Texas7357.5621
Houston7458.5611
Los Angeles6368.48111½
Oakland3893.29036½

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta8445.651_
Philadelphia7258.55412½
Miami6665.50419
Washington6170.46624
New York6071.45825

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee7357.562_
Chicago6961.5314
Cincinnati6864.5156
Pittsburgh5873.44315½
St. Louis5675.42717½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8049.620_
Arizona6962.52712
San Francisco6763.51513½
San Diego6170.46620
Colorado4981.37731½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 1

Houston 17, Detroit 4

Cleveland 10, Toronto 7, 11 innings

Minnesota 7, Texas 6, 13 innings

Seattle 3, Kansas City 2

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-3) at Boston (Bello 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-5) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

Miami 2, Washington 1

Colorado 4, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 10, San Diego 6

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 8, Atlanta 5

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 5-6) at St. Louis (Thompson 3-5), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-10) at Colorado (Lambert 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

