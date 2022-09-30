East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|y-Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|71
|.545
|11½
|Baltimore
|80
|76
|.513
|16½
|Boston
|75
|81
|.481
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|Chicago
|77
|79
|.494
|11
|Minnesota
|76
|80
|.487
|12
|Detroit
|63
|92
|.406
|24½
|Kansas City
|63
|93
|.404
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|Seattle
|85
|70
|.548
|16½
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|32
|Texas
|66
|89
|.426
|35½
|Oakland
|56
|100
|.359
|46
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|98
|58
|.628
|_
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|1
|Philadelphia
|83
|72
|.535
|14½
|Miami
|65
|91
|.417
|33
|Washington
|54
|101
|.348
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|90
|66
|.577
|_
|Milwaukee
|83
|73
|.532
|7
|Chicago
|70
|86
|.449
|20
|Cincinnati
|60
|96
|.385
|30
|Pittsburgh
|59
|97
|.378
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|108
|48
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|86
|70
|.551
|22
|San Francisco
|78
|78
|.500
|30
|Arizona
|72
|84
|.462
|36
|Colorado
|65
|91
|.417
|43
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2
Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings
Friday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 2:07 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 11:10 a.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.
