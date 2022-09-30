East Division

 WLPctGB
x-New York9659.619_
y-Toronto8769.558
Tampa Bay8571.54511½
Baltimore8076.51316½
Boston7581.48121½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8868.564_
Chicago7779.49411
Minnesota7680.48712
Detroit6392.40624½
Kansas City6393.40425

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston10254.654_
Seattle8570.54816½
Los Angeles7086.44932
Texas6689.42635½
Oakland56100.35946

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9858.628_
z-Atlanta9759.6221
Philadelphia8372.53514½
Miami6591.41733
Washington54101.34843½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9066.577_
Milwaukee8373.5327
Chicago7086.44920
Cincinnati6096.38530
Pittsburgh5997.37831

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10848.692_
San Diego8670.55122
San Francisco7878.50030
Arizona7284.46236
Colorado6591.41743

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 2:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 11:10 a.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.

