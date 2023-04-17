East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay142.875_
New York106.6254
Toronto106.6254
Baltimore97.5635
Boston88.5006

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota106.625_
Cleveland97.5631
Chicago610.3754
Detroit59.3574
Kansas City412.2506

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas96.600_
Seattle88.500
Los Angeles78.4672
Houston79.438
Oakland313.188

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta124.750_
New York106.6252
Miami88.5004
Philadelphia610.3756
Washington511.3137

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee115.688_
Chicago86.5712
Pittsburgh97.5632
St. Louis79.4384
Cincinnati69.400

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona97.563_
Los Angeles88.5001
San Diego89.471
San Francisco59.3573
Colorado511.3134

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

Texas 9, Houston 1

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 10:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Battenfield 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 2-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Arizona 5, Miami 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 1-2) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Trending Video