East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7748.616_
Tampa Bay6955.556
Toronto6855.5538
Baltimore6559.52411½
Boston6065.48017

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6657.537_
Chicago6362.5044
Minnesota6261.5044
Kansas City5175.40516½
Detroit4877.38419

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8145.643_
Seattle6857.54412½
Texas5767.46023
Los Angeles5273.41628½
Oakland4680.36535

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8046.635_
Atlanta7848.6192
Philadelphia7055.560
Miami5470.43525
Washington4283.33637½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7253.576_
Milwaukee6558.5286
Chicago5471.43218
Cincinnati4875.39023
Pittsburgh4777.37924½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8637.699_
San Diego6858.54019½
San Francisco6162.49625
Arizona5667.45530
Colorado5472.42933½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Houston 6, Minnesota 3

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 2:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Javier 7-8), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 8:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 5:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 6:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 6:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 11:05 a.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 6:08 p.m.

