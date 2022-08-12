East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7141.634_
Toronto6050.54510
Tampa Bay5852.52712
Baltimore5853.52312½
Boston5558.48716½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland5952.532_
Minnesota5753.518
Chicago5656.500
Kansas City4766.41613
Detroit4370.38117

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7241.637_
Seattle6152.54011
Texas4962.44122
Los Angeles4963.43822½
Oakland4171.36630½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7339.652_
Atlanta6646.5897
Philadelphia6249.55910½
Miami5061.45022½
Washington3776.32736½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis6150.550_
Milwaukee6050.545½
Chicago4665.41415
Pittsburgh4567.40216½
Cincinnati4467.39617

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles7733.700_
San Diego6351.55316
San Francisco5457.48623½
Arizona5160.45926½
Colorado5064.43929

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Houston 7, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 2:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 6:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 6:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 8, St. Louis 6

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 6:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Ureña 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

