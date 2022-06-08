East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4015.727_
Toronto3322.6007
Tampa Bay3223.5828
Boston2927.51811½
Baltimore2433.42117

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3225.561_
Chicago2627.4914
Cleveland2526.4904
Detroit2233.4009
Kansas City1737.31513½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3620.643_
Los Angeles2730.474
Texas2629.473
Seattle2531.44611
Oakland2037.35116½

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3820.655_
Atlanta2927.5188
Philadelphia2629.47310½
Miami2330.43412½
Washington2136.36816½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3324.579_
St. Louis3224.571½
Pittsburgh2429.4537
Chicago2333.411
Cincinnati2035.36412

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3520.636_
San Diego3422.607
San Francisco2925.537
Arizona2631.45610
Colorado2431.43611

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 8:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 2:45 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 6:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

