All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore7345.619_
Tampa Bay7149.5923
Toronto6654.5508
Boston6256.52511
New York6058.50813

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota6258.517_
Cleveland5762.479
Detroit5365.4498
Chicago4772.39514½
Kansas City3881.31923½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas7048.593_
Houston6851.571
Seattle6354.538
Los Angeles5960.49611½
Oakland3385.28037

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7542.641_
Philadelphia6554.54611
Miami6257.52114
New York5365.44922½
Washington5366.44523

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee6554.546_
Cincinnati6258.517
Chicago6157.517
Pittsburgh5365.44911½
St. Louis5266.44112½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles7146.607_
San Francisco6355.534
Arizona5959.50012½
San Diego5662.47515½
Colorado4573.38126½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 8, Oakland 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Tarnok 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-8) at Texas (Montgomery 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-13), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 8, Oakland 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6

Monday's Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Tarnok 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

