EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Miami 2, Boston 1

Tuesday, May 17: Miami 118, Boston 107

Thursday, May 19: Boston 127, Miami 102

Saturday, May 21: Miami 109, Boston 103

Monday, May 23: Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m. ABC

Wednesday, May 25: Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

x-Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

x-Sunday, May 29: Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Golden State 3, Dallas 0

Wednesday, May 18: Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Friday, May 20: Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Sunday, May 22: Golden State 109, Dallas 100

Tuesday, May 24: Golden State at Dallas, 8 p.m. TNT

x-Thursday, May 26: Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT

x-Saturday, May 28: Golden State at Dallas, 8 p.m. TNT

x-Monday, May 30: Dallas at Golden State, 7 p.m. TNT

