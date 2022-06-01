|NBA FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Golden State vs. Boston
Thursday, June 2: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
Sunday, June 5: Boston at Golden State, 7 p.m., ABC
Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., ABC
Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., ABC
x-Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., ABC
x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 7 p.m., ABC
