|NBA FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Boston 1, Golden State 1
Thursday, June 2: Boston 120, Golden State 108
Sunday, June 5: Golden State 107, Boston 88
Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., ABC
Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., ABC
Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., ABC
x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 7 p.m., ABC
