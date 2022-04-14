EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
y-Boston5131.622
x-Philadelphia5131.622
x-Toronto4834.5853
x-Brooklyn4438.5377
New York3745.45114

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
z-Miami5329.646
Atlanta4339.52410
Charlotte4339.52410
Washington3547.42718
Orlando2260.26831

Central Division

 WLPctGB
y-Milwaukee5131.622
x-Chicago4636.5615
Cleveland4438.5377
Indiana2557.30526
Detroit2359.28028

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis5626.683
x-Dallas5230.6344
New Orleans3646.43920
San Antonio3448.41522
Houston2062.24436

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Utah4933.598
x-Denver4834.5851
x-Minnesota4636.5613
Portland2755.32922
Oklahoma City2458.29325

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6418.780
x-Golden State5329.64611
L.A. Clippers4240.51222
L.A. Lakers3349.40231
Sacramento3052.36634

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Saturday's Games

Utah at Dallas, 12 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Minnesota at Memphis, 2:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Denver at Golden State, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 2:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Chicago at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

