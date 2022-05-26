|EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Boston 3, Miami 2
Tuesday, May 17: Miami 118, Boston 107
Thursday, May 19: Boston 127, Miami 102
Saturday, May 21: Miami 109, Boston 103
Monday, May 23: Boston 102, Miami 82
Wednesday, May 25: Boston 93, Miami 80
Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
x-Sunday, May 29: Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
___
|WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Golden State 3, Dallas 1
Wednesday, May 18: Golden State 112, Dallas 87
Friday, May 20: Golden State 126, Dallas 117
Sunday, May 22: Golden State 109, Dallas 100
Tuesday, May 24: Dallas 119, Golden State 109
Thursday, May 26: Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT
x-Saturday, May 28: Golden State at Dallas, 8 p.m. TNT
x-Monday, May 30: Dallas at Golden State, 7 p.m. TNT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.