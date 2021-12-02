EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn156.714
Boston1210.545
New York1110.5244
Philadelphia1111.500
Toronto913.409

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Washington148.636
Miami139.5911
Atlanta1210.5452
Charlotte1311.5422
Orlando518.217

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee148.636
Chicago148.636
Cleveland1210.5452
Indiana915.3756
Detroit417.190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas119.550
Memphis1110.524½
San Antonio613.316
New Orleans618.2507
Houston516.238

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah147.667
Portland1111.500
Minnesota1111.500
Denver1011.4764
Oklahoma City615.2868

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix183.857
Golden State183.857
L.A. Lakers1211.5227
L.A. Clippers1111.500
Sacramento914.39110

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 114, Indiana 111

Orlando 108, Denver 103

Washington 115, Minnesota 107

Cleveland 111, Miami 85

Boston 88, Philadelphia 87

Dallas 139, New Orleans 107

Houston 114, Oklahoma City 110

Milwaukee 127, Charlotte 125

Sacramento 124, L.A. Clippers 115

Thursday's Games

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Houston,  7p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at New York, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utah at Cleveland, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video