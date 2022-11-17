EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston123.800
Toronto97.563
New York87.5334
Philadelphia77.500
Brooklyn69.4006

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta96.600
Washington87.5331
Miami78.4672
Orlando411.2675
Charlotte412.250

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee113.786
Cleveland86.5713
Indiana76.538
Chicago69.400
Detroit312.200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans96.600
Memphis96.600
Dallas86.571½
San Antonio69.4003
Houston312.2006

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Portland104.714
Denver95.6431
Utah106.6251
Minnesota78.467
Oklahoma City78.467

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix95.643
Sacramento76.538
L.A. Clippers87.533
Golden State69.400
L.A. Lakers310.231

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 126, Orlando 108

Indiana 125, Charlotte 113

Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120

Boston 126, Atlanta 101

Toronto 112, Miami 104

Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98

New Orleans 124, Chicago 110

Houston 101, Dallas 92

New York 106, Denver 103

Phoenix 130, Golden State 119

Thursday's Games

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

