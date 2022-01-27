EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Philadelphia
|28
|19
|.596
|½
|Boston
|25
|24
|.510
|4½
|Toronto
|23
|23
|.500
|5
|New York
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Charlotte
|27
|22
|.551
|4½
|Washington
|23
|25
|.479
|8
|Atlanta
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|Orlando
|9
|40
|.184
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Cleveland
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|Milwaukee
|30
|20
|.600
|1½
|Indiana
|17
|32
|.347
|14
|Detroit
|11
|36
|.234
|19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Dallas
|28
|21
|.571
|4½
|New Orleans
|18
|29
|.383
|13½
|San Antonio
|18
|31
|.367
|14½
|Houston
|14
|34
|.292
|18
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Denver
|26
|21
|.553
|3
|Minnesota
|24
|23
|.511
|5
|Portland
|20
|28
|.417
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|33
|.298
|15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|38
|9
|.809
|—
|Golden State
|35
|13
|.729
|3½
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|25
|.500
|14½
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|24
|.500
|14½
|Sacramento
|18
|32
|.360
|21½
___
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 115, Milwaukee 99
L.A. Clippers 111, Orlando 102
Charlotte 158, Indiana 126
Atlanta 121, Sacramento 104
Miami 110, New York 96
Chicago 111, Toronto 105
Denver 124, Brooklyn 118
Memphis 118, San Antonio 110
Dallas 132, Portland 112
Phoenix 105, Utah 97
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Orlando, 6p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 67:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis,7p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 12 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 21 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
