EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn2919.604
Philadelphia2819.596½
Boston2524.510
Toronto2323.5005
New York2326.469

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3117.646
Charlotte2722.551
Washington2325.4798
Atlanta2225.468
Orlando940.18422½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3017.638
Cleveland3019.6121
Milwaukee3020.600
Indiana1732.34714
Detroit1136.23419

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3317.660
Dallas2821.571
New Orleans1829.38313½
San Antonio1831.36714½
Houston1434.29218

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3019.612
Denver2621.5533
Minnesota2423.5115
Portland2028.417
Oklahoma City1433.29815

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix389.809
Golden State3513.729
L.A. Clippers2525.50014½
L.A. Lakers2424.50014½
Sacramento1832.36021½

___

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 115, Milwaukee 99

L.A. Clippers 111, Orlando 102

Charlotte 158, Indiana 126

Atlanta 121, Sacramento 104

Miami 110, New York 96

Chicago 111, Toronto 105

Denver 124, Brooklyn 118

Memphis 118, San Antonio 110

Dallas 132, Portland 112

Phoenix 105, Utah 97

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 6p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 67:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis,7p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 21 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

