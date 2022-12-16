All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Brooklyn
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|Philadelphia
|15
|12
|.556
|6
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|15
|15
|.500
|—
|Atlanta
|14
|15
|.483
|½
|Washington
|11
|18
|.379
|3½
|Orlando
|9
|20
|.310
|5½
|Charlotte
|7
|21
|.250
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|11
|.621
|2½
|Indiana
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|Chicago
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|Detroit
|8
|22
|.267
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|New Orleans
|18
|10
|.643
|1
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|5
|San Antonio
|9
|19
|.321
|10
|Houston
|9
|19
|.321
|10
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Portland
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Utah
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|Minnesota
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Sacramento
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|17
|14
|.548
|1
|Golden State
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|16
|.407
|5
Wednesday's Games
Orlando 135, Atlanta 124
Indiana 125, Golden State 119
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134, OT
Sacramento 124, Toronto 123
New York 128, Chicago 120, OT
Portland 128, San Antonio 112
Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108
Cleveland 105, Dallas 90
Denver 141, Washington 128
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
Thursday's Games
Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101
Miami 111, Houston 108
Utah 132, New Orleans 129, OT
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
