All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston227.759
Brooklyn1712.5865
Philadelphia1512.5566
New York1513.536
Toronto1315.464

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1515.500
Atlanta1415.483½
Washington1118.379
Orlando920.310
Charlotte721.2507

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee208.714
Cleveland1811.621
Indiana1514.517
Chicago1116.407
Detroit822.26713

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis199.679
New Orleans1810.6431
Dallas1414.5005
San Antonio919.32110
Houston919.32110

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver1710.630
Portland1612.571
Utah1714.5482
Minnesota1315.464
Oklahoma City1117.393

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix1712.586
Sacramento1512.5561
L.A. Clippers1714.5481
Golden State1415.4833
L.A. Lakers1116.4075

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 135, Atlanta 124

Indiana 125, Golden State 119

Detroit 141, Charlotte 134, OT

Sacramento 124, Toronto 123

New York 128, Chicago 120, OT

Portland 128, San Antonio 112

Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108

Cleveland 105, Dallas 90

Denver 141, Washington 128

L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

Thursday's Games

Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101

Miami 111, Houston 108

Utah 132, New Orleans 129, OT

Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

